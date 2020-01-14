Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels Rashami Desai should end her relationship with Arhaan Khan

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently opened up about Rashami Desai's relationship with Arhaan Khan. Read further to know more about the same.

hosted show Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest since the past few months and continues to do so even now. The much – loved show has almost reached its final phase. The gossips and controversies related to the contestants of BB house frequently do rounds on social media and news articles. happens to be one of the most talked about contestants of show who has also been mired in numerous controversies.

Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee who had to leave the show half way owing to a back injury, has recently opened up on Rashami’s relationship with . In an interview with Times of India, Devoleena said that Rashami does not need to give time either to Arhaan or their relationship. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress also went on to say that she needs to end it soon. She further states that Rashami should better end it now rather than regretting her decisions later.

Devoleena also says that there’s no point giving Arhaan another chance as he had kept Rashami in the dark for so song. The actress went on to say that Rashami lost her plot after Arhaan’s entry into the show. She reveals that it was not required for the Uttaran actress to fake it in front of the camera with Arhaan. Devoleena says that Rashami is presently playing her game well after Arhaan’s exit from the show. She is even ignoring Sidharth Shukla which we, the audiences also agree with Devoleena.

What are your views about Rashami’s relationship with Arhaan Khan? Do let us know in the comments section.

