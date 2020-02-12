Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to go missing from the finale, won't be present for Rashami Desai?

Bigg Boss 13 will be witnessing the finale this weekend and well, it looks like Rashami Desai might miss out on support from Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Bigg Boss 13 is just three days away from its finale and well, we definitely cannot get enough of all that the show has in store now. With all these reports about the mid-week eviction doing the rounds and the entire nomination process, there's a lot more that we are yet to know because the show always has some surprises in store, doesn't it? And well, the finale also sees all the contestants come together to extend their support to those who make it to the finale.

And well, as one knows just well, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee did find support in each other during their stay in the house and it was only a matter of time that the two of them turned into best friends. Both of them have stood by each other and hence, it is only obvious that Rashami might want her to be a part of the finale as well, but turns out she might not be there because of her back issue, because of which she had to leave the show in the first place.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Fans laud Rajat Sharma for grilling Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla equally; Call him 'unbiased')

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, we will see some more grilling the contestants and they will all have to face some harsh truths, hard-hitting questions from Rajat Sharma in BB Ki Adalat. Facing him today will be Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More