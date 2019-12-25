Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to NOT return to Salman Khan's show; Vikas Gupta to also leave? Find out

There's a bad news for Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans as latest reports suggest that the actress will not be returning to Bigg Boss 13. Read deets inside.

Though Bigg Boss 13 has been doing quit well and creating a lot of entertainment for the viewers, BB fans are missing Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress had made a mid-way exit from 's show owing to her back injury. Though she was expected to return, now there is a bad news for all Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans. Gossip mills are abuzz that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be returning to the show. Yes, you read that right!

Yes, all rumours of Devo's big return have been squashed and it is almost confirmed that the Bengali beauty will not make a comeback on Bigg Boss 13. A source close to the actress has stated that a final decision has been taken and Devoleena will not return to the controversial show. The reason behind the same is her worsening health. Devoleena's back is not yet fully cured and doctors fear that if sent back in the house, she will suffer more pain and injuries. Thus, she is avised rest and is not permitted from rejoining the show. This is sure going to be a heartbreaking news for all the fans, who were eagerly waiting for Devoleena to re-enter the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Not only this, there's some sad news for Vikas Gupta's fans also, as the 'mastermind' is also set to bid adieu to the house. Yes, Vikas Gupta who came as a proxy for Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also exit the show, as now there will be no possibilities of Devoleena returning to the show. However, neither the Devoleena nor the makers have confirmed the above news.

We hope that Devoleena soon makes a fiery comeback and spread her magic again in the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Devoleena back in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Let us know in the comment section bellow.

