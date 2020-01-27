Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Salman Khan's show to support Rashami Desai? Find out

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to enter Bigg Boss 13 house again as Rashami Desai's family member. Are you excited?

It's time for and Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans to rejoice and make merry. Why you ask? Well, Devoleena is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house again. No we're not kidding! The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress is going to step in the controversial house again just for bestie Rashami Desai. If you're following BB 13 religiously, then you might be knowning that the show is for the very first time going to host a four day family week, where the family members of the contestants will be allowed to stay with them in the house. Well, it is for this very reason that the bahu-turned-babe will re-enter 's show.

According to sources, Devoleena will enter the BB 13 house today as Rashami Desai's family member and will support her during the stay. Well, this news is surely going to make many happy as after Devoleena's sudden exit from the house, Rashami had fallen alone and was seen missing the Bengali beauty time and again. Though Devo was out of the show, she had been constantly supporting Rashami on social media. The two share a great bond, and Devo is known for not mincing her words. When Devo had gone in the house after her exit to play 'OMG with Devoleena', she had given a earful to Rashami for forgiving for his lies. Devo has stood in Rashami's thick and thin and has always attempted to show the Dil Se Dil Tak actress the right path.

Now it would be interesting to see how Rashami's game will change after Devo's entry. Also, it would be appealing to see Devo's flirty chemistry with Siddharth Shukla again. Apart from Devo, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana and Shehbaaz will also be entering the house tonight. Are you excited to see what happens next? Will these new temporary entries will be able to boost up the game further? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More