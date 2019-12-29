Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS her Top 5 contestants of the show; Find out

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who quit Bigg Boss 13 mid-way owing to her back issues, is not going to make a comeback. But, the actress recently revealed her top five contestants of the show and also rumours about her doing Bigg Boss 14. Here's what she said.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee fans got tad bit disappointed when they learned that the actress is not making a comeback in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Devo, who had left the show mid-way owing to her increasing back pain, was expected to return soon. But, a few days before speculations started doing rounds that she will not re-enter the house. Yesterday, Devoleena took to her Instagram handle to confirm this sad news. She said, that she is also unhappy as she her condition hasn't yet been stable, and it will take more time to heal.

In the candid chat with her fans, Devo also revealed her top five contestants of Bigg Boss 13, i.e. housemates who she sees in the finale race. To which the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress promptly took Asim Riaz's name first. She continued her list by adding , Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's name. Though she was clear about the top four contestants, she was confused over the fifth position. She said, that it may be Paras Chhabra or Shefali Jariwala that might make it to the top five of BB 13.

Not only this, Devo also went on to talk about speculations of her being a part of Bigg Boss 14 next year. Putting rumours to rest, she said, 'It is another OMG (Oh My God) moment for me. Well, the 'tedha' has not yet been over and we're already talking about season 14. But, there has been no confirmation yet. Let us talk about it when it arrives next year."

