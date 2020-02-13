Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s birthday wish for her ‘mithuu’ Rashami Desai is about love & happiness

As Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai turned a year older today, Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned an adorable wish for her BFF.

We are just two days away from Bigg Boss 13 grand finale and there is palpable excitement among the audience. The viewers are busy voting for their favourite contestant and speculations are rife about who will win the show. Amid the preparation for the big day, ’s fans got a big reason to celebrate as the television actor has turned a year older today. Needless to say, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was inundated with birthday wishes from her fans and friends.

Interestingly, Rashami’s BFF from Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee also penned a heartfelt message for the birthday girl. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared stills of her happy moments with Rashami from her stint on the popular reality show which made us go aww. In the caption, Devoleena showered love on Rashami and called her ‘mithuu’. “It’s my baby's birthday. Wish you a very happy birthday mithuu. @TheRashamiDesai this birthday brings you all the happiness,love & success.I love you #HappyBirthdayRashami #DevoshamiForever #BB13,” she wrote.

Its my baby's birthdayWish you a very happy birthday mithuu @TheRashamiDesai this birthday brings you all the happiness,love & success.I love you#HappyBirthdayRashami #DevoshamiForever #BB13 pic.twitter.com/9lXNJRlQ7D — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Rashami has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Despite her complicated love life, the actress has managed to focus on the game and is being lauded for the same. To note, Rashami is currently competing against Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra for the race to the winner’s trophy. Who do you think will win the show? Share your opinions in the comment section below.

