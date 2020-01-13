Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Rashami Desai for her statement on Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill

After Rashami Desai stated that Sidharth Gill is never there when Shehnaaz Gill needs him on Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee slammed her BFF and came out in support of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

It was an exceptionally entertaining Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 where host was seen grilling Shehnaaz Gill during the jealousy task. In the episode, the superstar asked the housemates to choose between Mahira Sharma and Shenaaz Gill mentioning who is more jealous among the two. Interestingly, a majority of contestants filled in Shehnaaz’s bucket citing their own reasons. Amid these, stated that Shehnaaz is not jealous of anyone in the Bigg Boss house. Instead, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also asserted that it is Sidharth who doesn’t spend enough time with Shehnaaz and isn’t there every time the latter needs her.

Rashami’s words didn’t go down well with her BFF on the show Devoleena Bhattacharjee who slammed the television actress over her statement. Disagreeing with Rashami, Devoleena stated that contrary to the Uttaran actress’ statement, it is Sidharth who pampers Shehnaaz the most in the house and tries to pacify her every time she loses her calm. This isn’t all. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress also emphasised that Shehnaaz is possessive by nature. “Whats wrongwith #rashmi #Sidharth ne sabse zyada agar kisiko manaaya hai that is #shehnaz. #sana is possessive. #bb13,” Devoleena tweeted.

Interestingly, Devoleena’s statement was evident soon after Shehnaaz began with her emotional drama on the show. It was Sidharth who went after her and tried pacifying her. On the other hand, while Salman was mighty miffed with Shehnaaz’s behaviour, he even warned Sidharth about the lady’s feeling for her.

Meanwhile, as per the promo, Shehnaaz will be confessing her love with Sidharth on national television. We wonder how the Balika Vadhu actor will react to Shehnaaz’s obsession for him.

Credits :Twitter

