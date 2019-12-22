Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's re entry delayed as her health takes a toll again; Deets Inside

Devoleena Bhattacharjee fan's who were eagerly waiting for the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 13, have to wait a little more, as he entry has been delayed again. Read deets inside.

Bigg Boss 13 has been setting the entertainment quotient high with each passing day. With fights, love and drama, things inside the controversial house have been getting nastier, especially after mastermind Vikas Gupta's entry. It was only a few days ago that gossip mills were buzzing that bahu-turned-babe Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who quit the show mid-way owing to her back injury is all set to make a comeback. While she is expected to re-enter today, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, latest reports suggest that her entry has been further delayed.

Yes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee fan's who were eagerly waiting for the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 13, have to wait a little more, as her entry has been delayed again. According to sources, Devo was going to enter the house this week, but was not permitted to do so as her health has further taken a toll. The Bengali beauty, on Wednesday again experienced major pain in her back and was treated with pain killer injections for relief. She has been feeling dizzy and has been advised complete bed rest again.

Owing to her unstable health, the hospital isn't issuing her a medical certificate to enter back in the BB 13 house, and thus her comeback is getting delayed further. Well, Devoleena's fans have been missing her on the show, and want her to return with a bang soon. For the unversed, Vikas Gupta has taken Devoleena's place in the house for time being, until the beueatiful actress is fit to return. We wish her a speedy recovery, and hope she comes with a bang as promised before.

This news will surely leave Devoleena fans disappointed and heartbroken. Do you want Devoleena to make a comeback in Bigg Boss 13 soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

