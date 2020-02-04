Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena REVEALS Arhaan Khan was only using Rashami Desai; Here’s how Rashami reacted

In yesterday’s episode, Devoleena revealed that Arhaan Khan was only using Rashami Desai. READ ON

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has been full of drama, entertainment, fights and arguments and which is why, the show fared well at the TRP charts and due to which, the makers of BB13 decided to extend the show. While we are just two weeks away from witnessing the finale of Bigg Boss 13, but one topic, that has, time and again, made headlines in the show is and . We all know that Rashami Desai was in for a shock when told her during Weekend Ka Vaar that Arhaan Khan is married and has a child, and although Rashami admitted that she knew about Arhaan’s marriage, in the recent episode, Rashami’s BFF, Devoleena, who entered the house as Rashami’s connection, told Salman Khan that Rashami didn’t even know about Arhaan’s marriage.

Now in yesterdays Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, we saw Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee discussing Arhaan Khan and we all know that Devoleena is not too fond of Arhaan Khan and in the episode, Devoleena is seen telling Rashami that Arhaan was only using her fame and money and that she should open her eyes now. And to this, Rashami says that she wants to close that chapter now. Furthermore, Devoleena tells Rashami that somebody told her that Arhaan has done something on Rashami and that they've visited an astrologer and done something to her and to this, Rashami says that it is not possible.

If you remember, Salman Khan had revealed that Arhaan’s family was living in Rashami’s house and to this, Devoleena revealed that a legal notice was sent to Arhaan's mother and sister, who were staying in her house. Also, the society, wherein Rashami stays, sent a legal notice after the episode went on air about Arhaan's family living in Rashami Desai's house in her absence. On the other hand, Arhaan Khan has been claiming before entering the BB house, Rashami knew about his marriage. Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen post Rashami Desai’s exit from the show. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

