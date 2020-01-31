Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena tells Rashami Desai that Sidharth Shukla remained constant & didn’t change on the show

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee informs her close friend Rashami Desai that Sidharth Shukla is the only contestant on the show who has remained constant right from the start and hasn’t changed at all.

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on TV. Recently, many connections of the existing contestants entered the house including Devoleena Bhattacharjee for . Since the time Devoleena has re-entered the show, she has been constantly praising Sidharth Shukla for his consistency over a period of 4 months. In last night’s episode too, Devoleena candidly spoke to Rashami and told her that Shukla isn’t a bad guy. Devoleena and Rashami were sitting in the living area when Sidharth was in the kitchen.

Seeing him, Devoleena mentioned that among all the housemates, if there is one guy who has remained constant right from the start, it is Sidharth. She told Rashami that Sidharth has not undergone any change since he started the show and has come out constant. She told Desai that he is the most consistent contestant and that his colours come out naturally on the show. Sidharth and Devoleena’s banter too was loved by the audience and their constant flirting added a bit of lightness to the show.

Devoleena said to Rashami, “Sidharth jesa tha, wesa hi raha hai,” and told her that he isn't a bad person. Desai agreed to it but added her own side to it. Since Devoleena returned to the show, Sidharth and her banter has been loved by fans. A day back, Devoleena told that Sidharth that along with ‘Sid Naaz’ ‘Sid Leena’ has also started outside among the fans and joked with him. Fans hailed Devoleena’s admission to Rashami about Sidharth being constant and real from the start of the show. Now, it remains to be seen if Sidharth and Rashami end up becoming friends due to Devoleena. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

