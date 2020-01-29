Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena tells Sidharth Shukla like ‘Sid Naaz’, ‘Sid Leena’ has started as she flirts with him

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen flirting with each other. Devoleena entered the house as Rashami Desai’s connection.

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out as one of the popular shows on TV. In last night’s episode, former BB 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as ’s connection. Before Devoleena had exited the bigg boss house due to a back injury, she and Sidharth Shukla shared a love-hate relationship. Often they were seen flirting with each other in the house which used to leave fans in splits. Now, as Devoleena returned to the house, fans were eager to see Sidharth and her fun banter.

In last night’s episode, we saw Sidharth feeling happy to see Devoleena back in the house. When Rashami and Devoleena were talking outside in the garden area, Sidharth went and spoke to her. He asked her about outside and how things were. Devoleena flirted with Sidharth and mentioned that just like ‘Sid Naaz’, ‘Sid Leena’ had also started when she was in the house earlier. Sidharth too flirted back with Devoleena.

Rashami asked Sidharth to make tea and Devoleena too urged him to make it for her. Shukla obliged and was seen reciting shayari for Devoleena. Bhattacharjee asked Shukla if he missed her in the house. Sidharth mentioned that he missed her dearly and recited a shayari for Devoleena which made her go ‘OMG.’ Fans loved the banter between Devoleena and Sidharth earlier too and are liking it all over again. It will be interesting to see how things turn out now as Devoleena is back in the house again. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Colors TV

