Bigg Boss 13: Did Akanksha Puri call it quits with Paras Chhabra post his statement during Weekend Ka Vaar?

Days after Paras Chhabra claimed to have parted way with Akanksha Puri before entering Bigg Boss 13, the actress has reportedly broken all ties with him.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s love life with Akanksha Puri has been talk of the town since the day the actor participated in the popular reality show. The couple has been dating each other for around three years now. However, their relationship took a toll post Paras and Mahira Sharma’s growing proximity. In fact, Paras and Mahira’s equation grabbed a lot of eyeballs and the duo has been touted as the new couple of the town. Even host pointed out this proximity during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While Akanksha has been ignoring Paras and Mahira’s mushy moments, she continued supporting her beau. However, things have changed for her lately after Paras confirmed that he had called it quits with Akanksha before entering Bigg Boss 13 and doesn’t want to be with her anymore. According to media reports, Akanksha has been heartbroken by Paras’ statement and has decided to break all ties with him. Talking about the same, Akanksha told Times of India that Paras’ statement has come as a shock for her and she never saw it coming.

“I saw the episode and Paras' statement about our break-up came as a surprise to me. Honestly, I wasn't prepared for it. When the offer of Bigg Boss 13 came to him, we had discussed several things, but not this. If this is his strategy or something else, I have no idea,” she added.

Furthermore, Akanksha also emphasised that she is deeply hurt with the way Paras portrayed her on national television. While she is upset about being let down by him, the actress has also decided to end the relationship where there is no respect for her and her efforts.

Credits :Times Of India

