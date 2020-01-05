Bigg Boss 13: Did Akanksha Puri hint at breakup with Paras Chhabra, after his closeness with Mahira Sharma?

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri's latest tweet about her relationship with the former is cryptic to digest. Is she hinting towards break-up? Take a look.

When Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, he openly claimed to be a 'Sanskari Playboy', but also confessed that he was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri, outside the house. However, his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house raised many eyebrows and people started questioning their relationship. While the two claim to be 'just good friends', the brewing romance between them has made many think if there's something more than that. Though Paras has openely confessed that he likes Mahira, the Naagin 3 actress still does not seem to have accepted that she has feelings for him. From supporting each other to fighting with each other and to Paras constantly pecking kisses on Mahira's cheeks, their bond sure hints at something bigger and better than friendship.

While Mahira's mother has squashed the rumours of her daughter falling in love with the handsome actor, Paras' girlfriend Akanksha has expressed her disappointment in his beau's behaviour. Yes, Akanksha is also now doubting Paras' growing closeness with Mahira. While she was initially defending him and stated that it was Paras' plan to form a love angle to stay in the game, eventually she also started questioning his brewing romance. Pointing fingers at their bond, she asked if friends kiss each other and have such an intimate bond. She had expressed that she is deeply hurt with Mahira and Paras' closeness and highly disappointed in him.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan REACTS to Asim Riaz apologising to Sidharth; Asks, 'Will Shukla say sorry now?'

Now, the latest tweet by the actress has left us shocked and is making us think if she is deciding to part ways with Paras Chhabra due to Mahira Sharma? Taking a dig at Paras and Mahira's romance, Akanksha recently took to her Twitter handle and wrote, if someone's 3-year-old love can change for a 3-month-old love, then it is better that the person (referring to Paras) go with someone else only. She even sent best wishes to them (referring to Mahira and Paras). However, she clarified that she will always back Paras in the game as he a good friend and part of her family.

Check out Akanksha's cryptic tweet about Paras and Mahira here:

Agar kisika 3 saal ka pyaar 3 months mein change ho jaaye toh better hai woh kisi aur ke saath he jaaye! Best wishes to them n like I said earlier keeping this aside #paras is an amazing player n I will support him as a friend n as a family till the end #keepSupportingparas — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 4, 2020

Well, all this makes us wonder, if Akanksha just hinted at break-up with Paras? Are the duo going to get separated and break their three-year long relationship? Only time will tell. But, it would be interesting to see how Paras reacts to Akanksha's statements once he is out of BB 13. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think makes a good pair, Paras-Mahira or Paras-Akanksha? Drop-in your suggestions below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta showers love on SidNaaz, Says, 'Want to see Sidharth Shukla & Shenaaz Gill in Top 3'



Credits :Twitter

Read More