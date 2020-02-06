Bigg Boss 13: Did Asim Riaz LIE to Salman Khan about not knowing Paras Chhabra before the show?

The latest press conference in the Bigg Boss 13 house broke open a lot of secrets of the housemates. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 has been churning out some really interesting episodes. With the show's finale approaching, the drama is only getting bigger and better. Well, BB is such a format where several contestants know each other from outside the house as they belong to the showbiz world. Talking about the 'tedha' season, , Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla have known each other as they are a part of the small Telly world. But, there are some who are new and don't really know anyone, until they met them inside the house.

Wondering why we're talking about this suddenly? Well, in the recent press conference held inside the BB 13 house, many secrets of the inmates have been revealed. And one of them exposed Asim Riaz's truth. Remember when asked Asim if he knew any housemate before he had entered the show, and the Kashmiri model denied knowing anyone? Yes, Asim had claimed that he did not know any contestant before participating in BB 13. During the PC, a journalist asked him why he lied to Salman when he was seen calling Paras his friend in the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Hina Khan to Shilpa Shinde, here's what celebrities said about Salman Khan's show

Tackling the allegations, Asim replied saying that when Salman had asked him this question during the WKV, there was a lot of disturbance. He was unable to see anyone due to too much light and headphones on him. And that is the whole reason why he said that he did not know anyone, and Paras had called him out saying they have common friends.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Paras and Asim's equations are messed up because of some personal fallout? Why do you think Asim lied about the fact? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More