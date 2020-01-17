Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi Khurana just confirm about her falling in love with Asim Riaz? Find out

Amidst news of stepping in the Bigg Boss 13 house again, did Himanshi Khurana just confess having feelings for Asim Riaz? Find out here.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been one of the most-loved and discussed duo's of Bigg Boss 13. Their chemisrty has sent out examples of true friendship and compassion for each other. Even though Himanshi is not a part of the show now, she is constantly supporting Asim in his game. While Asim had confessed having feelings for Himanshi, the Punjabi singer-model however revealed that she is already in a committed relationship. Though this left the model-actor hurt, his love for the lady did not change and he kept their bond intact.

Now, in the recent episodes, Shefali Jairwala's husband Parag Tyagi revelead to Asim that Himanshi has split with her fiancé for him. Yes, Asim was also seen asking about this news to his brother Umar Riaz. Well, while the handsome hunk has been outspoken of falling in love with Himanshi, the beautiful lady has never openly talked about it. But looks like now, Himanshi has finally broken her silence and given us an indirect clue of having feelings for our lover-boy Asim. No, we're not kidding! The Punjabi Aishwarya Rai has dropped a hint of confirm falling in love with Asim Riaz on Twitter.

Well, all this happened when Himanshi retweeted a tweet from Kamaal Rashid Khan, which stated that Himanshi and Asim both love each other and want to see them together. Himanshi retweeting this on her handle, left us and many others in surprise, and we're wondering if she finally expressed her love for Asim. There are also speculations that Himanshi will enter the controversial house once again during the family week. So, does it mean she is going to confirm her lover to Asim Riaz and propose to him the house?

Take a look at the tweet below:

Well, whatever happens, all the #AsiManshi fans are to rejoice as they're going to be treated with a cute and romantic banter of their favourites very soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Himanshi will confess her feelings for Asim? How excited are your to watch them together? Let us know in the comment section below.

