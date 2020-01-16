Bigg Boss 13: Did Mahira Sharma BREAK UP with ex contestant Manu Punjabi before entering Salman Khan's show?

Latest media reports suggest that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was apparently dating BB 10 contestant Manu Punjabi. Read deets inside.

Bigg Boss 13 has apparently got an extension of 2 weeks and BB fans cannot keep calm. The show is offering the right kind of action, masala, emotions and drama to keep the fans entertained and top TRP charts. With each passing day, we get to see a set of new twists and turns. However, this season is mostly dominated by fights and romance, with the latter having a upper hand in the past few days. From Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, the 'tedha' season has become a budding ground for love. PaHira have lately become the topic topic of discussion with their growing affinity and closeness towards each other. The two have set several tongues wagging with their cuddles and kisses.

Now, there's an interesting piece of information about the 22-year-old model-actress that has left many shocked. Apparently, Mahira Sharma was in a relationship with former BB contestant Manu Punjabi. Yes, the Kundali Bhagya actress was reportedly dating BB 11 contestant Manu Punjabi. While Mahira claimed that she is single and ready to mingle, a report in an entertainment portal suggests that the Naagin 3 actress allegedly broke up with Manu nearly 40 days before she had to enter the show. Reportedly, the two started dating two months after Manu's exit from the Bigg Boss season 10. Well, there has been no confirmation about the news yet. However, if it be true, it would be interesting to see how Paras react's to the same on knowing about it.

Meanwhile,Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma, also entered the controversial house recently during the family week. She disapproved of her Mahira's growing closeness to Paras and even warned the handsome hunk to stop kissing he daughter. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Mahira and Manu were in a relationship? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Spotboye

