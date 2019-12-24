Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai 'LIE' about blocking Sidharth Shukla on social media? Here's the truth

In a recent conversation with Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai claimed that she has blocked Sidharth Shukla everywhere. But her social media handle reveal a different story. Take a look.

Old rivals and Sidharth Shukla, who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, have finally come face-to-face. The two entered into a ugly spat last week, and we can still feel the waves carried on. From hurling abuses to getting physically agressive, the alleged former couple have stooped down to levels which were totally unexpected. Well, after warned both of them to hold on to their anger and not dig into their past, everyone thought they stop at least now. But, it seems like Rashami is in no mood to listen to anyone.

In the latest episode, Rashami was seen going all personal and venting out all the details in front of beau . She dug into her past with Sidharth Shukla and recalled her days shooting with him on the sets of their show Dil Se Dil Tak. She revealed that he was thrown out of the show by the makers twice. Later, he tried his best to approach her and misbehaved during their last call. She revealed that he spoke in such a manner that she hung up instantly. She also said that she blocked Shukla immediately from everywhere after the nasty phone call. Yes, as per Rashami Desai, she blocked Shukla form all points of contact, to keep a distance from him.

Rashami Desai talking about her full controversy with shukla this is massive. Shukla is really bad shukla begged her for forgiveness Retweet and spread #RespectForRashmiDesai pic.twitter.com/uGimXch2Z3 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) December 23, 2019

While the actress claims that she has blocked Sidharth Shukla on all social media platforms, and completely cut-off from him, a report in Bollywood Life brings out something different. As per the report, Rashami is still following Sidharth Shukla on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Take a look at the screenshot of Rashami's twitter handle here:

Rashmi said ki usne @sidharth_shukla ko har jagah se block kr rakha hai.

But i think ise block krna nai follow krna kehte hai see proof.@TeamSidharthFC @OfficialSidFC @RealVinduSingh pic.twitter.com/EGAe13LRki — Sidharth Shukla Fan Club (@bbfanclub031) December 23, 2019

Now, we wonder why Rashami made such a big statement and lied not only in front of the cameras, but also beau Arhaan Khan. Is Rashami hiding something from us all? Is there more to their rumoured affair that we don't know about? Will their truth be revealed in the coming days? Or is Rashami just trying to gain limelight by targeting Sidharth Shukla and making false statements about him? What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you support? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Read More