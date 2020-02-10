Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera REVEAL Sidharth Shukla is the winner of the show? Find Out

Looks like Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has already given us the hint of who will take the Bigg Boss 13 trophy home this year. Read on to know more.

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 has finally kick-started. After a long and controversial journey of more than four months, the day when the winner of 's show will be announced is coming closer. Yes, as the days and minutes are passing the curiosity to know who emerges as the winner is getting bigger and better. While we're desperately waiting to know the results, looks like someone has already revealed the big secret. And it is none other than Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera.

Yes apparently, Shera has spilled the beans on who is going to walk back with the BB 13 trophy and prize money home this time. A social media post has been going viral, which states that Shera has revealed the winner of Bigg Boss 13. The post states that during an interview, when the bodyguard was asked about who he thinks will win BB 13, within a split second he uttered, 'Sidharth Shukla.' He went on to say Sidharth Shukla is his favourite contestant. In fact he also said that if he goes to ask any woman or girl the same question, he will surely get to hear the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's name. He added that 'Sidharth Shukla is unbeatable.'

Well, going by Shera's statement and his 25-year bond and friendship with host Salman Khan, it wouldn't be wrong to say that looks like he has already given a hint about the BB 13 winner. Even though he did not say it openly, seems like Shera has dropped a solid hint for us to pick.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think deserves to the winner of BB 13? How high do you think are Sidharth's chances to win the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

