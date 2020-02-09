Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla save Paras Chhabra to avoid choosing between Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh?

The immunity task has lead to multiple conversations inside as well as outside the house and one of them happened to be about Sidharth Shukla's decision.

Bigg Boss 13 is currently just a week away from the finale and well, we cannot help but wonder who the winner of this season be after all. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and have gone to the finale week and saved themselves with the elite club privilege while Paras Chhabra was saved by Sidharth Shukla during the immunity task. And that, has in fact, lead to multiple people having multiple opinions about his move, including Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

Continous questions have been raised by Shehnaaz and Arti as to why did he take this decision and also followed multiple fights when Asim Riaz sided with Arti and was in turn accused of trying to create a rift between them. Well, now, during one of the conversations in the episode last night, Arti and Sidharth were having a conversation about the task and that is when Sidharth went on to reveal how he could not make the choice between Shehnaaz and Arti.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma's nomination carried forward; Deets Inside)

While this sure has lead to multiple arguments about Sidharth's decision and why did he make that choice of saving Paras Chhabra after all, Arti went on to talk about Sidharth's statement and that has only added to us wondering if he chose Paras to avoid making the choice.

Credits :Twitter

Read More