Bigg Boss 13: Did Vikas Gupta confirm Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill & Asim Riaz as the finalists?

Bigg Boss 13 is the talk of telly town for as long as it airs and well there's some or the other update that keeps coming in, leaving the fans all the more excited for the show. As one of the most controversial reality shows on television, the show is bringing out new theories and controversies, and more often than not, these happen to stem from things that the contestants have said or done while inside the house.

And this time around, in what seems like not just a first, Vikas Gupta, who is in the house as Sidharth Shukla's connection for this week, has made a revelation during the episode. Vikas went on to reveal the three finalists in the form of Sidharth, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill, however, he then added some more things to the statement, making it sound like something else, or at least, that is what the fans have to say.

Guys did he just said the top3 ? He said and tried to change his words If the show is already fixed ???? @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha @EndemolShineIND why y’all wasting our time and vote if you already decided top3? #PureHeartedRashami pic.twitter.com/kGQ0OFByZJ — Basrah (@Basraaah) January 31, 2020

While the show has been called out for being scripted time and again, it turns out that not a lot of it is true but it is incidents like these that make the fans wonder. As a result of this statement of Vikas, fans have also taken to Twitter to trend #PureHeartedRashami.

