Bigg Boss 13: Did Vishal Aditya Singh reveal a clause of his contract regarding Madhurima Tuli? Find out

After Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 13, the former had apparently made a big revelation. Vishal, reportedly, spoke about a clause from his contract for the show regarding Madhurima.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been the talk of the town since the time the latter entered the show as one of the wild card contestants. The duo, who were once head over heels in love with each other, ended up on a bad note and have been at loggerheads ever since. In fact, the animosity between Vishal and Madhurima have been visible time and again on the show. In one of the episodes, Vishal and Madhurima got into another ugly fight on the show which got worse after the latter threw a chappal at the Chandrakanta actor.

Infuriated by Madhurima’s action, Vishal was adamant about Bigg Boss intervene in the matter and even clarified that either of the two should leave the show. When host addressed the issue during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he stated that while Madhu’s action was highly condemnable, Vishal too was wrong at his place when he called names to the actress. While the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was still not over the incident, he ended up making a surprising revelation regarding the contract in his defence. Vishal revealed his contract had a clear mention that Madhurima will not be entering the show.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates Salman khan also talked on Vishal- Madhurima Fights & chappal wala incident Salman: What madhu did was wrong to throw sandals.

What vishal did was wrong by calling her names. Then Vishal: Sir mere contract mai likha tha ki yeh nai aayegi..#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 11, 2020

Needless to say, Vishal’s revelation did raise a lot of eyebrows. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 13, isn’t the first show which had Vishal and Madhurima as contestants post their ugly break up. Earlier, ex-couple were also seen shaking a leg together in Nach Baliye 9. While the duo won hearts with their breathtaking performances, their animosity on the sets of the dance reality show was also a hot topic of discussion.

Credits :Twitter

Read More