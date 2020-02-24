Bigg Boss 13: Did Vishal Aditya Singh reveal the REAL REASON for losing the game on Salman Khan’s show?

Days after Bigg Boss 13 pulled its curtains down, wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about his game on the popular reality show.

It’s been almost ten days when Bigg Boss 13 got its winner in Sidharth Shukla. And while the popular reality show has come to an end, its contestants continue to make a buzz in the town. To note, the thirteenth season of the show came with an interesting ensemble of contestants including the wild card entries. Amid these, Vishal Aditya Singh grabbed a lot of eyeballs as he claimed to change the dynamics of the house post his entry in the BB house.

Interestingly, he was going strong in the house and was opening up his game gradually until Vishal’s ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entered the show as a wild card contestant. Post the Chandrakanta actress’ entry in the show, the duo was often seen locking horns in the house and it was often stated that Vishal’s game did change post Madhurima’s entry. Talking about the same, Vishal told Times of India, that given his frequent ugly tiffs with Madhurima, including the frying pan incident, he did lose the plot of the game which in turn affected his overall performance on the show. In fact, he even emphasised that he would like to delete that memory from his journey on Bigg Boss 13.

“If given a choice and I have to delete one memory I would definitely say my fight with Madhurima. If that incident would have not happened things would have been good for both of us. I got distracted and lost the plot in the game after the incident, wish it would have not happened. If I have to add any incident, I wanted to be a captain so I would add that to my journey,” Vishal was quoted saying.

To recall, Vishal and Madhurima’s nasty tiffs were one of the entertaining elements for the audience on Bigg Boss 13. Not only did the ex-lovers wash each other’s dirty linen in public, but Madhurima was also even seen hitting Vishal on national television first with a slipper and later with a frying pan.

Although Madhurima was eliminated soon after from the popular reality show, it was evident that Vishal couldn’t get back in the game with the same zeal as well and ended getting evicted later.

