Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra roots for Sidharth Shukla’s win; Says ‘He deserves the trophy’

Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, Dolly Bindra extends support to Sidharth Shukla and pins hope for his win on the show.

With just a few days left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 and speculations are rife about the winner of the popular reality show. From fans to celebrities and former contestants, everyone is brimming with opinions about the winner of BB13 and the eyes are set for the grand finale. Amid the speculations, former Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bindra has also expressed her views on the show and has been rooting for Sidharth Shukla’s win. Extending support to the Balika Vadhu actor, Dolly stated that he deserves to win the trophy.

During her recent interview with Times of India, Dolly asserted that Sidharth has been deliberately targeted on the show. However, he fought all the odds to emerge as a strong contestant. She also hailed Shehnaaz Gill’s game on BB13 and stated that she sees SidNaaz sharing the stage during the finale. Furthermore, Dolly also slammed Asim Riaz for provoking and targeting Sidharth. She also claimed that Asim is nowhere in the race to win the trophy on the popular reality show especially when it comes to competing with Sidharth.

“There's a lot of buzz that is being created for Asim Riaz. For him it has only been to provoke, provoke and target Sidharth. Asim has to think before he opens his mouth and the way he says 'Bhaunk bhaunk'. This is the only thing that he has given the audience. There's no question about Asim even standing nearby because Sidharth has its own popularity,” Dolly was quoted saying.

This isn’t all. The senior actress also took a jibe at who is among the top contestants of the show. Dolly asserted that Rashami has not given anything to the game. She further emphasised, “Rashami Desai has not done good for the game. She has not given anything, not even 10 per cent of her game to the show. I don't see anyone but Sidharth and Shehnaz, they have given their 100 per cent. Whatever it is, Sidharth deserves the trophy.”

Clearly, Dolly Bindra is vouching for Sidharth Shukla’s win on Bigg Boss 13. Who are you supporting in the game? Share your views in the comment section below.

