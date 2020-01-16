Bigg Boss 13: Drashti Dhami praises Arti Singh by calling her One Man Army; says, 'it's lovely watching her'

Drashti Dhami of Madhubala fame has recently praised Bigg Boss 13's contestant Arti Singh by calling her 'one man army.' Read further for more details about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 has eventually become one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. The hosted show manages to remain in the news for all the good and the bad reasons. Time and again, the makers have been introducing interesting tasks for the housemates as the show is almost a month away from the grand finale. Moreover, the housemates leave no stone unturned in giving us a daily dose of emotions and drama throughout the episodes.

Arti Singh has become one of the most popular and talked about contestants of the show. The actress fought through all odds to remain in the game. Recently, actress of Madhubala fame gave her opinion regarding Arti. She called Arti ‘one man army’ who has always fought for herself. Drashti mentions that Arti might not be a strong contestant like Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz but she still likes her. The actress further says that it’s lovely watching Arti because she is different.

Check out Drashti Dhami’s latest tweet below:

Arti is a one man army always fighting alone herself.. I like her may be not a strong contestants like Sid , azim or who is most loved & now getting hates the funny Sana. But definitely arti is different.. it's so lovely watching everyone's family togetherness.. #BiggBoss13 — Drashti Dhami IamDrashtiDhami) January 15, 2020

The latest episode of Bigg Boss witnessed an interesting task conducted among the housemates in which they also got a chance to meet their family members. The first to enter the house is none other than Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek himself. Arti breaks down after seeing her brother and hugs him. He tells her that he is proud of the way she has survived inside the house and that she has done nothing wrong. What are your opinions about Arti Singh’s game inside the Bigg Boss house? Do let us know in the comments section.

