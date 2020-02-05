Bigg Boss 13: Entire house nominated this week with just few days left for the grand finale

Bigg Boss 13 will witness yet another nomination process in which the entire house will end up getting nominated. It will be interesting to see who will get evicted this weekend with just few days left for the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 13 has been mired in a lot of controversies since the beginning and there is no second doubt about it. The hosted show is almost on the verge of reaching its end with the grand finale coming in two weeks. With every passing day, the episodes have become more and more interesting with Bigg Boss introducing unique tasks for the housemates. Moreover, the gossips and controversies revolving around the housemates also keep the audience’s interests piqued.

Now, we have another piece of interesting and shocking news from inside the Bigg Boss house which is regarding nominations. As per sources, the entire house has been nominated this week. As told by Salman during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, this is for the first time that the ‘ticket to finale’ task has been cancelled in the entire season of Bigg Boss. So that definitely meant one more round of nominations for which everyone was eagerly waiting. Well, it will be interesting to see in the next episode about the circumstances which led to the nomination of the entire house.

Talking about the latest updates related to the house, recently a press conference was held in which few reporters asked questions to the housemates. They clarified numerous things related to the house as well as other personal matters on the same. For instance, Rashami, Paras and Asim clarified things related to their respective relationships in front of the media. Other than that, a few others like Arti and Sidharth sportingly accepted tags like ‘underdog’ and ‘sanskari playboy’ when being asked about the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

