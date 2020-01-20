Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Madhurima Tuli gets excited to see renovated bedroom by her mother; Watch

Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Madhurima Tuli reached home and got a sweet surprise by her mother and brother. Check out her reaction video right here.

Madhurima Tuli, who had recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house, got a sweet surprise when she entered her home. She reached home to see a renovated room by her mother and she got super stoked and it was captured on a video that was taken by her brother. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share it and captioned the same as,"And that's how I entered my room for the first time after 1.5 months..! All renovated by my Mom.. Love you so much.. I luoveee ittt!!! (sic)."In the video, we can see Madhurima saying, "It feels so good to be back home and I am so loving it. And thank you guys for so much love and for the hate as well. I will try my best to be a better human being. And Thank you so much again."

For the unversed, the actress stayed inside the Bigg Boss house for around one and a half months and she was evicted for her and Vishal's violent fight. For the unversed, Madhurima was seen hitting Vishal with a frying pan on his butt after he poured water on her. She alleged that Vishal had provoked her. Their love-hate relationship was also seen during dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. They had participated as a couple for the show. Coming to Bigg Boss 13, the show got more two-week extension. The show had recently received a 5-week extension.

Credits :Instagram

