Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Madhurima Tuli gets excited to see renovated bedroom by her mother; Watch

Bigg Boss 13's evicted contestant Madhurima Tuli reached home and got a sweet surprise by her mother and brother. Check out her reaction video right here.
Madhurima Tuli,Bigg Boss 13
Madhurima Tuli, who had recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house, got a sweet surprise when she entered her home. She reached home to see a renovated room by her mother and she got super stoked and it was captured on a video that was taken by her brother. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share it and captioned the same as,"And that's how I entered my room for the first time after 1.5 months..! All renovated by my Mom.. Love you so much.. I luoveee ittt!!! (sic)."In the video, we can see Madhurima saying, "It feels so good to be back home and I am so loving it. And thank you guys for so much love and for the hate as well. I will try my best to be a better human being. And Thank you so much again."

For the unversed, the actress stayed inside the Bigg Boss house for around one and a half months and she was evicted for her and Vishal's violent fight. For the unversed, Madhurima was seen hitting Vishal with a frying pan on his butt after he poured water on her. She alleged that Vishal had provoked her. Their love-hate relationship was also seen during dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. They had participated as a couple for the show. Coming to Bigg Boss 13, the show got more two-week extension. The show had recently received a 5-week extension.

Check out the video right below.

What are your views on the same?  Let us know in the comment section below.

