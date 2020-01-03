Bigg Boss 13: Ex contestant Andy accuses Asim Riaz for taking a fake stand for women; Umar Riaz HITS back

Bigg Boss 10 contestant VJ Andy recently to Twitter to slam Asim Riaz for taking a fake stand for BB 13 ladies. Here's how Asim's brother reacted on the allegations.

Asim Riaz has gained a lot of popularity with his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The Kashmiri model-actor, who was not known much by many, has now even received attention from celebrities. He is considered to be one of the strongest competitors and is lauded for his game. Even host had praised the young actor for taking a stand for himself and the other women of the house. But, while Asim has some supporters, he also has some haters. The latest to join the 'Don't support Asim Riaz' club is ex BB contestant VJ Andy. Yes, Andy who is known to make people laugh with his antics, has taken to Twitter to speak against Asim Riaz.

In his tweet, Andy took a dig at Asim and pointed fingers at him initiating the fight and provoking others. He stated that it is now clear that Asim intentionally jumps into others fight, like the one where and Sidharth Shukla got into a tiff. He stirs up things and then plays the victim card. Andy also accused of Asim being fake and taking a fake stand for the women of the house. This did not go down well with Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who retaliated to Andy's tweet and said, 'So Asim is standing up for Rashami the same way he used to stand up for Sidharth before when they were friends. There is no harm in this because Asim understands the importance of friendship as he has stayed away from home for quite a long time.

It’s now quite clear to every1 inside the @BiggBoss can see that @imrealasim gets in2 fights which have nothing 2 do with him, #AsimRiaz went 2 Rashmi last night to stir up trouble with @sidharth_shukla

He can’t hide behind his fake stand of ‘helping women’

Even my mom agrees! — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) December 31, 2019

So he is standing up for rashmi the same way he was standing up for sid when they were friends and i cee no harm in doing that coz for asim friendship is everything coz he has been staying out of home all his life and friends were there for him always. Hope u can understand me! https://t.co/OK5ahopXfE — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 31, 2019

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think the Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will ever come to good terms with each other? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

