Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar says, Never dated Sonal Vengurlekar; she doesn’t know my bro

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz in an exclusive interview revealed that Sonal doesn’t even know Asim and he never dated her. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing some intriguing twists and turns. Recently, Asim Riaz was seen facing trouble after in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode announced that a girl on Twitter has claimed to have been dating Asim. Asim promptly clarified that he had broken up with her before entering the house. However, later the said girl, Shruti Tuli, said that she never dated Asim. Amid all this, Actor Sonal Vengurlekar jumped on to claim that Asim and Shruti were in a live in relationship and were dating. In a new twist later, she claimed that she was dating Asim’s brother Umar Riaz and hence she knows about these details.

Quashing these reports, Asim’s brother Umar said he never dated Sonal but yes, they were close friends. “Sonal and I were close friends. I wouldn’t say it was a relationship. We used to meet and hang out but I never dated her. I was never in a relationship. That’s it. Nothing more or less than that,” he said and added that she was the one who asked for his number and is now calling him fame hungry.

Recounting their first meeting, Umar added, “We met in a club but she was the one who came up to me and said ‘Hi’. I did not even know who Sonal is. I don’t even watch TV. I was in a club. She and her friend came up to me asking for my number because they liked me right? I never went up to them and gushed, contrary to her claim of me getting fame. This is all bullshit claims. Come on, you come up to me and ask for my number and then claim I was there with you for fame?”

About Sonal’s claim that he wanted to be an actor and would ask her to take him to parties, Umar reverted, “I never said I wanted to be an actor. I had this passion for modelling. But I never said I wanted to be an actor. Growing up, I liked modelling. So, I might have told her that. But that time, I was so absorbed with work and did not have time to do other things. So, I might have told her that I want to be a model but never told her to take me to a party or I need contacts. I am not that person. If I wanted that, I would have asked my brother. I am a self made man and these things don’t allure me at all. I am in real world. I treat people and I am very happy about It. I always kept my surgery thing first because I love it. That would be my first priority always.”

Revealing more, Umar stated, “I still go by my words that she did not have work for eight months when I was with her. Then in mid she got a role but she was not happy. She got a side actor role and she wanted a lead character. Work was a problem for her. Then later, she got one show but she was ready to leave that for Bigg Boss. Talking about money, I have been in surgery for 5 years now, and you know how much a surgery costs. So, you would know money is not a problem for me. Right now, she would say anything. She doesn’t know Asim at all. Whatever Asim knows about her is through me only and he always got the vibe that she is not trust worthy. I also felt the same and we had a misunderstanding and that’s why we are no more friends. She is just fame hungry as Asim is trending world wide. She just wants to attach her name with my brother, she is no one for us.”

He concluded, “She was a friend and I always respected her. I considered her a friend until this story came out.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More