Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Kashmera Shah: Arti Singh treats Sidharth Shukla as she treats Krushna Abhishek

Bigg Boss 13 has been extremely lengthy and entertaining. Sidharth Shukla, , Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill among others have been making quite a few headlines in the last couple of weeks. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah opened up on why Arti is fiercely loyal to Sidharth. She said that Arti has been very loyal to Krushna and loves him the most. Similarly, even if Sid is wrong, she would continue supporting him.

“Arti treats Sidharth as she treats Krushna. She is fiercely loyal towards her brother and similarly she is loyal to Sidharth but that doesn’t mean she should let herself being treated as a doormat,” said sister-in-law Kashmira Shah. Krushna visited Arti for the family week recently and was all praises for her. She said that now he is being recognised as her brother and that is a very proud moment for him. Arti couldn’t stop crying after meeting her brother. “The moment Krushna said that he is proud of her. He is now known as her brother, she has won BB,” Arti’s sister-in-law reiterated.

Kashmera also said that she is very proud of Arti for taking a stand for herself now. She said that Arti has been very strong inside. Arti has had a panic attack inside the house earlier and later also opened up on a rape attempt made on her at the age of 13. “We were very shocked. We were blindsided. I just hope she would have confided in us,” Shah stated.

