Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli REACTS on her ‘frying pan’ episode with Vishal Aditya Singh; Sidharth &

Bigg Boss 13 has been the longest season for the reality show. The season has been doing pretty well and this time it was Madhurima Tuli who was asked to leave the show given her extremely violent behaviour. However, Vishal was allowed to stay inside. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima opened up on her ‘slipper’, ‘frying pan’ episode and also on her equation with Sidharth Shukla and . Madhurima maintained that though her behaviour was violent, she doesn’t quite regret it because she was pretty exhausted inside and though she understands her reaction was violent, she couldn’t control it.

When asked if there is anything she regrets or would like to change in her journey inside, Madhurima revealed, “Honestly, I would just change one thing. When I hit Vishal with ‘slippers’ and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me.”

On her ‘frying pan’ episode, Madhurima added, “At that moment, I did not know what to do. I had this much sense that I shouldn’t hit him on head or hand because that could get injured so I hit him in bum thinking it wouldn’t hurt so much. I did not think through then that it could backfire at me. The way I hit him, yes, I shouldn’t have used frying pan, I should have used my hand or kick him once. That would have been much better.”

Later, when asked if this is something she feels is normal, Madhurima realised and said ‘NO’ and continued, “No, this isn’t normal. This has never happened. I have done this, this is a new side to me I have discovered. It is a wrong side and I agree.”

The show has reportedly been extended by two weeks more.

