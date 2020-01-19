Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli says, ‘Will never go back to Vishal. The little love I had is OVER’

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima Tuli, who got evicted this week from the Bigg Boss 13 house, said that she will never go back to ex Vishal Aditya Singh. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been full of lots of ups and downs. The season got extended by five weeks and if reports are to be believed, the show will be getting extended by two weeks more. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhurima Tuli who got evicted this week, said that she will never go back to ex Vishal Aditya Singh. She revealed that her biggest mistake is that she gave her relationship with Vishal more importance than the game but she didn’t regret the ‘frying pan’ episode with Vishal.

When asked Madhurima if after all that has happened inside, would she ever go back to Vishal, she said that she would never. “After whatever has happened inside the house, the little love I had for him, is over. I will never go back to him. Whatever he has done to me inside, it is very clear he hates me and did not want me inside the house,” Madhurima said. She said that inside the house, she felt isolated. “Rashami was my friend outside. But inside, she was with Asim and Vishal and hence I felt a lot isolated and alone inside,” Madhurima added.

When asked if there is anything she regrets or would like to change in her journey inside, Madhurima revealed, “Honestly, I would just change one thing. When I hit Vishal with ‘slippers’ and he went inside the confession room and asked Bigg Boss to throw me out or apologise. Despite that I forgave him and went back to reconnect. I shouldn’t have done that. I should have played my game and not concentrated on the relationship part. He just did not want to see my in the house, that shows how much he hated me.”

