Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma’s mother REACTS to her daughter’s closeness to Paras Chhabra

Mahira Sharma’s mother, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on her daughter’s closeness to Paras Chhabra. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been exercising no restraint whatsoever when it comes to the format this year. While a lot is happening inside, the family members of the contestants too are riling up controversies outside. Recently, Mahira Sharma’s mother had passed a snide remark against during an interview leaving many including Rashami’s mon agitated. Mahira has been only making headlines for her closeness with Paras Chhabra. A source close to the production, in fact, revealed to Pinkvilla that Paras has told his girlfriend Akanksha Puri that this is all a ploy to win the game.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Mahira’s mother on the same. “I like Paras for the way he has supported Mahira but there are times when Paras would control Mahira and not let her play her game,” her mother replied. About this season, she added, “This season is called tedha. The channel wanted it to be different. That's why people are being violent.”

She also clarified on her ‘bedroom’ comment and stated that she will apologise to Rashami’s mother if it hurt her. “I never meant bedroom in a dirty way. I meant after the Goa story, Siddharth will now talk about all the 'andar ki khabar' too. If Rashami Desai's mother is upset with me, then I apologise to her.”

She continued, “I shouldn't have said bedroom but Rashami's mother should also think about how I felt when Rashami made a doll, called her Mahi and said woh mar gayi.”

