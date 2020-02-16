Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra’s GF Akanksha Puri says, ‘It was OVER for me when he disrespected me and

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Paras Chhabra’s Ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri on her mind space given that he is out of the house now. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to end after a long wait of four and a half months. While Sidharth Shukla bagged the trophy, Asim Riaz came second. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra’s walked out with the money bag at sixth spot. When we spoke to Paras about his relationship with Akanksha Puri, now that the show is over, he said that he doesn’t see a future with her and that he is moving on. While Akanksha has been quite dignified and supportive of Paras, he has always been hitting out at Puri alleging her to be clingy and a damsel in distress. He, in fact, has now bagged a show Mujhse Shadi Karoge where he with Shehnaaz Gill will find groom and bride for themselves.

We reached out to Akanksha to know what space is she in right now with Paras out of the house now. Akanksha told PINKVILLA, “I have moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over ..but I am not someone who will ever talk shit about someone I have been with for so long because for me relationships doesn't happen everyday. I give my heart and soul and value every relationship in my life.”

“I cherish all the time I have spent with him and have no regrets. I m really happy for all his achievements and wish him all the best. I believe it's very important for a girl to maintain her dignity..and I want to move ahead with lot of dignity,” Akanksha added.

Lastly, she concluded, “But moving on for me takes too much time..for me it's my work and only work now... specially after all this..very difficult to believe or trust any guy in future. I just want to love myself as of now.”

