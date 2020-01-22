Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri: Never going to enter the house this season

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has outright denied any reports about entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on to know the deets.

Paras Chhabra has been one Bigg Boss 13 contestant who has constantly been in the news for both right and wrong reasons. Time and again, the actor has spoken about his equation with girlfriend Akanksha Puri and in fact, has gone on to admit on camera how things haven't been well between the two after all and that he wants to leave her but she doesn't want it to happen. On multiple occasions, Akanksha has also maintained her stance about their relationship and has been supporting him for the longest time now.

And well, now, reports about her entering the house for a day have been doing the rounds but turns out, they aren't true after all. When quizzed about entering the house, not only did Akanksha deny any such rumours, but she also added how she has made it clear time and again that she is not willing to enter the show this season. The actress also went on to say how she was asked to enter the house, but she is not willing to do so for reasons best known to everyone.

Because of Paras' equation with housemate Mahira Sharma in the house has irked many people outside the house for they think it is not fair to his girlfriend. However, despite all that everyone is saying, both Mahira and Paras have maintained a clear stand about just being friends.

Credits :Pinkvilla

