Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai's mother breaks silence on her daughter's breakup with Arhaan Khan

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai admitted that she doesn't see a future with Arhaan Khan anymore. In a candid and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked her mother, Rasila Desai, what she thought of Rashami's decision and her growing friendship with Sidharth Shukla.

Replying to if she was concerned about Rashami given the ups and downs inside the house, her mom said, "I lost my sleep over whatever was happening inside the house. I couldn't support her and be with her inside when she was going through a tough time personally. So much of her personal life was out there. I was stressed how will she cope up? But then I saw her taking stand and felt so proud

that she handled herself very well."

But does the fact that her personal life was all out in public troubled her as mother, Sr. Desai added, "People will speak whatever they want. First when her personal life was discussed inside I felt a little bad but then the end result of it has made me satisfied. I am very happy that she clarified everything in the show itself. I felt proud because whatever dreams she saw got shattered inside but she bounced back. That's why I call her Jhansi Ki Rani."

She continued, "If there was anyone else in Rashami's place, they wouldn't be able to survive after whatever happened but she did. It affected me so badly too. Whatever dreams she had seen when out for shattered like dried leaves but she built a castle yet again. If she would have come out, I wouldn't have liked it. She is my strong daughter."

Further, she elaborated, "I liked the fact that she clarified everything inside itself. She wanted to do it outside without any tamasha but then things happened and hence, she had to take the stand."

