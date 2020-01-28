Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala: Asim Riaz thinks he is invincible and that will bring him down

Shefali Jariwala was the latest person to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house two weeks before the grand finale. In an exclusive chat, she opened up on her journey, her equation with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra and about her changed equation with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai.

Shefali Jariwala is one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She entered as a wild card contestant but left everyone shocked with her game. She was perhaps one of the few people who showed her game plan inside. Shefali was the last person to get evicted from the house two weeks before the grand finale. In an exclusive chat, she opened up on her journey, her equation with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra and regarding her changed equation with Asim Riaz and .

"Beautiful is the only word that comes to me. A few downs, I have made lots of friends and a few enemies too. But that's okay. My journey inside was very nice. I am a very positive person. I want to forget the bad things that have happened and just focus on the good things," said Shefali while talking about her journey. Later, she went on to describe how Asim isn't the same person anymore. "I had invested in Asim. I had promised Himanshi Khurana that I will look after him because he could go wrong at that point of time. He was getting aggressive. I invested a lot of time and energy on him but his attitude changed. He started ill-treating me. I did tolerate it for sometime, but then it came down to my self-respect."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Asim Riaz goes down on one knee to propose to Himanshi Khurana; Asks ‘Will You Marry Me?’

She continued, "The first time I fought with Asim for my self-respect, Sidharth and Paras had come to support me and then the relationship with them organically evolved. Sidharth and I were friends before too, so it was very natural for me to start talking to them again. Irrespective of what Paras and I shared before, he was sorry for the things he told me. Once I forgive him, we moved forward and it was very nice."

Lastly, she added, "Asim thinks he is invincible currently and that is what is going to take them down."

Bigg Boss 13 will see its finale in mid February.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More