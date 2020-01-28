Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala says, 'Rashami Desai back bites a lot; has no game'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shefali Jariwala opened up on her changed equation with Rashami Desai. Read on.

Shefali Jariwala was the latest to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. As the finale to the season is almost here, every contestant is making it a point to put their best foot forward. Shefali is one of the followed celebrities on BB 13 despite her entering as a wild card. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shefali opened up on her changed equation with . Desai and Jariwala were decent friends inside till the equation turned a little sour towards the end.

About Rashami's game, Shefali said, "I don't see her game changing because Rashami doesn't have the capability of coming and fight at the forefront, first she needed Arhaan, then Devoleena, now Asim. She constantly needs somebody. I was in the game, I had friends but I never needed them to play. Sometimes you have to take your own stand. She has her issues with Sidharth Shukla but we don't know what the issues are because they are from outside the house. I don't think Rashami has a game inside, she only mumbles, and she back bites a lot. She sugar coats all the time. I was disappointed with her because I was there for her as a friend but she bitched about me. Parag when he came home told me that I have no idea what Desai is telling about me."

Shefali also lashed out at Asim Riaz and said that he thinks he is invincible at the moment and that is exactly what she thinks will take him down. She also added that she did invest a lot of time in Asim but clearly everything went up the hill when he started treating hee badly.

Currently, Jariwala along with Himanshi Khurana and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are inside the house as family weekend round.

