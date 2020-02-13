Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rashami Desai’s mother has a special birthday wish for her daughter

Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai’s mother has a special wish for her daughter as she turns a year older. Read exclusive chat.

Bigg Boss 13 will witness its finale this week. One of the most talked contestants this season is who celebrates her birthday today. Though Rashami still has a few days inside, that did not stop her family, her mother, and friends from celebrating her birthday with media. With a huge cake in the shape of RD, her mother Rasika Desai exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla revealing what she wishes for her daughter as she turns a year older.

“As a mother, I only wish the best for her. I wish she gets whatever she wishes for, good friends, good health and most importantly, good life. I also wish she gets Bigg Boss’ trophy,” her mother said. She also spoke why she feels Rashami deserves to win the shows. “From having waded and witnessed so many ups and downs inside and still stand like a rock, Rashami has seen a lot. More so, she has been completely honest throughout and hence, I think she deserves to get that trophy,” her mother added.

Rashami has had an eventful journey inside the house. From her relationship being the most discussed topic to her making it clear, she is single and also her camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla, things have been interesting for Desai inside. Rashami recently opened up on her relationship status and revealed that from whatever she has learned, she is sure of one thing that she doesn’t see a future with , who was also a contestant on the show this season.

Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday!

