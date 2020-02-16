Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Winner Sidharth Shukla REVEALS his mother’s first reaction post his win

In an exclusive chat post win, Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla opened up on his mother’s reaction to the win and also if he has been able to achieve what he intended to before entering the house.

Bigg Boss 13 got its winner in Sidharth Shukla. The actor has been one of audience’s favourite from the beginning. Despite his aggressive behaviour, Sidharth was a name and a force people identified with inside. He not only got a lot of support from fans but also from the industry. In an exclusive chat post win, Sidharth opened up on his mother’s reaction to the win and also if he has been able to achieve what he intended to before entering the house.

“I wouldn’t know because I haven’t had the time to spend with her or get into a proper conversation with her. I have come out and only giving interviews. I am sure she will be very happy with the way I did and won the trophy. Like any other mother, she would really be happy about her son’s victory,” Sidharth said. Sidharth had in an earlier interview to us said that he wants to come out from the house in a position where his mother or sister are not uncomfortable answering any questions regarding him. When asked if he has achieved it, Sidharth added, “Honestly, I don’t know.”

He continued, “I have achieved what I wanted to in the terms of the game. Regarding what people have been talking about me, I don’t know I haven’t been able to speak to anyone. I don’t know what they feel and say. But yes, my mother and my sister were there today and they told me they are very happy and proud of me. I am happy about that. I hope they did not say it only to console me or make me feel better.”

Here’s congratulating, Sidharth Shukla!

