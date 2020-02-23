Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh has the sweetest birthday wish for Karan Singh Grover; Calls him 'Jigar Ka Tukda'

Bigg Boss 13's finalist Arti Singh has recently shared an adorable birthday wish for best friend Karan Singh Grover on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

Karan Singh Grover is someone who holds a position among one of the best looking actors of Indian Telly town and there is no second doubt about it. The handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. He was last seen portraying the role of Mr. Bajaj in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It happens to be Karan Singh Grover’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from all over the country.

Arti Singh who was one of the contenders of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 has recently shared an adorable post along with a throwback picture with Karan thereby wishing him on his birthday. She wishes him and calls him her ‘Jigar Ka Tukda’ thereby saying that she loves him a lot. Arti also wishes that God gives Karan everything he wants and deserves. She also praises him and calls him one of the nicest persons she has ever met and says that she is blessed to have met him.

Check out Arti Singh’s Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh REACTS to Shefali Jariwala’s statement of Asim Riaz flirting with her)

Arti and Karan have been BFFs for a very long time and share a very good bond with each other. In fact, Karan’s wife Bipasha Basu also is very fond of Arti and had supported her when she participated in the hosted show Bigg Boss 13. Arti got quite emotional when Karan entered the Bigg Boss house in order to meet her and encourage her. She had also opened up about sharing a good bond with him many times.

Credits :Instagram

Read More