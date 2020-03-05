Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez tease fans with a glimpse of their Holi song; WATCH

Are you ready to watch Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez romance each other in their upcoming song Mere Angne Mein which releases on Holi 2020?

Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz is on cloud nine, and he has all the reasons to be so. The Kashmiri model-actor is all set to feature in a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is titled 'Mere Angne Mein' and it will release on on Holi 2020. However, ever since the announcement, Asim and Jacky are giving their fans glimpses from the much-awaited song. It was only yesterday that Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana shared a super exciting BTS of the music video. And now, we've got out hands on another glimpse from Asim and Jacqueline's banter.

In this new video that is going viral on social media, Asim and Jacky are seen teasing fans with their fun-loving chemistry as they invite fans to be ready for the big release. While Jacqueline looks splendid her princess get-up, Asim looks handsome as ever all decked up in white. The clip begins with the duo holding swords in their hands as they stand with their backs touching each other. Asim asks Jacky if she is ready for this, to which the actress replies in with excitement that she is all set for it. Later both interact with their fans. Asim says, "Guys, welcome to my fairy tale world. Meet my Princess Jacqueline.' Jacky goes on to say, 'We're coming to meet you on the 8th of March with Mere Angne Mein. So, buck up and be for it.'

Take a look at the video here:

Well, their comfort with each other, sure speaks volumes of their bond. For the unversed, Asim's fan army has also coined a term for him and Jacqueline, #JacSim. With only three days left for Mere Angne Mein to release, are you excited to watch them together? Let us know in the comment section below.

