Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz expresses gratitude towards John Cena for his support; Calls himself a huge fan

Bigg Boss 13's first runner up Asim Riaz has thanked American Wrestler John Cena for supporting him during the course of the reality show. Check out his latest Instagram post.

One of the most popular and controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end last weekend but the gossips, news and controversies revolving around the contestants have not ended yet. The season’s first runner up Asim Riaz has been one of the most popular contestants who has now acquired a massive fan following all over the country. In fact, netizens were shocked when American wrestler John Cena gave a shout out to the model – turned – actor through social media some time back.

John Cena had actually shared Asim’s picture twice on social media giving rise to speculations that he follows Bigg Boss 13. Well, of course, Asim’s joy knew no bounds when he was made aware of this fact post the finale episode. He has now expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the American wrestler through a social media post. He writes, “Thank you @johncena for the support. I am speechless when I saw you shared my picture on your instagram. Huge Huge fan sir! Respect!”

Check out Asim Riaz’s Instagram post below:

Apart from John Cena, the official handle of Fast and Furious 9 also gave a shout out to Asim thereby welcoming him to the Fast family. This cryptic post also made wonder whether the model will be making a Hollywood debut soon. Coming back to Asim, his journey inside the house had been hogging the limelight ever since the beginning. His aggressive nature and continuous fights with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla had been the talk of the town during the course of the show. Talking about the season, Sidharth Shukla finally bagged the winner's trophy along with a whopping amount of Rs 40 lakh.

