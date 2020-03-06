Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz shows us the 'Perfect' way to achieve a well toned physique; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz gives a sneak peek into his heavy workout routine and you'll want to hit the gym right away. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13' Asim Riaz is a fitness freak, and there's no doubt about it. From the day he entered the 'tedha' season, until the day he came out as the first-runner up, Asim maintained his image of being a fitness enthusiast. If you have watched the show, you might know that there was never a day that Asim did not hit the BB 13 gym. Whether he was unwell or just not feeling too good, the Kashmiri model-actor never skipped his workout routine for anyone and anything.

Even after BB 13's conclusion, Asim kept up to his routine. He has moved towards making a better and healthier body. The handsome hunk has been posting pictures from his gym sessions, and recently, he gave us a sneak peek into his heavy workout course. In the video, Asim is seen busy lifting some heavy dumbbells and sharpening his biceps. He captioned the same as 'Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.'

With his intense expression and dedication, it is evident that 'gymming' is Asim's, first love. He is surely giving us all major fitness goals and we're now motivated to hit the gym right away. Also, isn't it the perfect way to achieve a well-toned physique, just as Asim's? It only proves that he is very serious towards his aim of inspiring everyone towards fitness and physical well-being.

Check out Asim's workout sesh here:

Meanwhile, Asim is prepping up for his first project after BB 13. He will be seen opposite Bollywood Diva Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video title, 'Mere Angne Mein.' This Holi song will release on March 8, 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

