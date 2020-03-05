Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana REVEALS she received birthday wishes from Paris Hilton; Read on

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurana made some big revelations about her personal life recently. Read on to know more.

Himanshi Khurana became a household name after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While she was already an established singer-model in the Punjabi industry, 's controversial show earned her more popularity and respect. From her love affair with Asim Riaz to her breakup with 'Chow', the beautiful diva grabbed many eyeballs. However, recently, Himanshi spilled some beans about her personal life in a recent conversation with Times of India, where she played the interesting game of 'All my firsts,' moments of her life.

During the conversation, Himanshi revealed about her special birthday surprise that she received this year, and it was not from her beau Asim Riaz. When asked about the biggest achievement of her life, Himanshi mentioned that it has it to when Paris Hilton wished her on her birthday. Yes, you read that right! Hollywood superstar Paris Hilton sent in birthday wishes for our very own Punjabi Aishwarya Rai. Not only this, but Himanshi also stated that Paris Hilton showered her with many compliments. She said that Himanshi is gorgeous and has very beautiful eyes. Himanshi said that it was indeed a big deal for her to get pampered by the Hollywood diva and she felt over the moon after that.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have bagged their first project after BB 13 and will soon be seen in Neha Kakkar's music video. The duo shared their first look from the video on Instagram and took fans by a frenzy. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see #AsiManshi again on-screen? Let us know in the comment section below.



Credits :Times of India

