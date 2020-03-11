Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau and Shefali Jariwala wish their fans a Happy Holi; Watch video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Hindustani Bhau tells his fans to take care of Shefali Jariwala the same way they take care of him and the two wish their fans a Happy Holi.

Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 which was the most-talked-about show is still fresh in everyone's mind. While we saw several contestants becoming arch-rivals on the show, BB13 also became home to new relationships as well. One such bond was between Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau. Both Bhau and Jariwala had entered the house as wild card contestants. From the time they entered they shared a great bond with each other. Bhau used to treat Jariwala as his kid and their relationship strengthened even more after the show.

Today we came across a video where we can see Shefali calls Bhau his family and the two wish their fans a Happy Holi. The video starts with Jariwala wishing her fans a very happy holi and then she says that she wants her viewers to meet somebody who is very special to her, her lifeline, more than a family and then she introduces us to Hindustani Bhau. As soon as Bhau enters the frame he calls Jariwala as his daughter and the actress starts laughing. Bhau tells his fans to take care of Shefali the same way they take care of him. To shower the same amount of love on Shefali as they do on him.

To recall, Shefali received a lot of criticism during one of the captaincy tasks in the house after she tore Bhau’s letter to contest for the task. While Bhau was quite upset with Shefali post the incident, however, the duo resolved the differenced later. The two are often spotted at parties and share a great bond with each other.

