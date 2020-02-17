Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma TROLLED for replicating Alia Bhatt’s entire look; Fans say ‘Masla hogaya’

In a bizarre move, Bigg Boss 13 Mahira Sharma replicated Alia Bhatt’s look for the grand finale. However, Netizens noticed it and trolled her massively for it. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 may have come to a historic end with Sidharth Shukla taking home the trophy while Asim Riaz coming second. However, the grand finale episode of the show is in the news due to other reasons related to Mahira Sharma. In a brave move, Mahira, who got evicted just 2 days before the finale episode, was seen sporting a breezy blue gown for the finale episode. However, soon her photos were noticed by Netizens and they trolled her for copying ’s entire look.

In a post shared by Diet Sabya, a handle known for trolling celebs for sporting copied designer outfits, Mahira can be seen in an outfit similar to Alia’s nude coloured gown that she had donned for an award show back in 2019. Not just this, various netizens commented on Mahira copying Alia’s entire look and not just her outfit. Fans used Mahira’s popular dialogue of the Bigg Boss 13 season to troll her in various ways for copying Alia’s look from head to toe.

A user wrote, “Not even bothered to change the hairstyle.” Another netizen commented, “Ye toh masla ho gaya.” While several other relentlessly trolled Mahira for copying Alia’s look for the grand finale episode, some event called her out for seeking attention. A user wrote, “Seems like she did it intentionally to get featured here.” A user even wrote, “Gareebon Ki Alia.”

Mahira Sharma was known in Bigg Boss 13 season for her closeness with Paras Chhabra who chose to walk out with a bag of Rs 10 Lakhs. Post the grand finale, Mahira spoke to several news portals and mentioned that she and Paras are only friends and even mentioned that if she was dating him, he wouldn’t have been doing the now show, Mujhse Shadi Karoge.

