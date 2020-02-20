Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri sweats it out and gives major fitness goals
Breakups can be tough, however, when you are sure that there's no looking back things do get smooth. Well, this is what is happening with popular TV actress Akanksha Puri, who had a nasty breakup with Paras Chhabra on Bigg Boss 13. Though her relationship has come to an unexpected and ugly end, it is not stopping her from living the moment. She is making the best out of this time and working on herself to get better and fitter. Yes, Akanksha who is known to be a fitness freak, is back in action.
The Vighnaharta Ganesha actress hit the gym yesterday and shared glimpses from her heavy workout sesh on social media. In the pictures, Akanksha is seen lifting some heavy-duty weights. Well, looks like Akanksha is punching the past in its face and is focusing on self-love. Donning blue tights and pink sports bra, the lady surely is also giving us major workout fashion goals. The stern and serious look on her face, only adds to the love she has for a healthy and fit bod.
Take a look at Akanksha's workout pictures here:
For the unversed, things turned sour between Paras and Akanksha, when the former started getting close to co-contestant Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Further, his demeaning comments on their relationship put an end to their love story. Expressing her displeasure to what has happened between them, Akanksha said, ‘It was over for me when he disrespected me.' On the other hand, Paras is busy finding a suitable bride for him in the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.'
