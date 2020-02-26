Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai on her equation with Asim Riaz: I’m thankful to him for standing by my side

Days after Bigg Boss 13 pulled down its curtain, Rashami Desai was seen singing praises for Asim Riaz and stated that she found a genuine friend in him.

Sidharth Shukla might have won Bigg Boss 13, but the first runner up Asim Riaz has certainly won millions of hearts. The model turned actor was hailed for his strong game on the popular reality show. Not only fans and but celebrities were also seen lauding Asim and his stint on the show. And now former contestant was also seen singing praises for Asim and expressed her gratitude towards him for having her back during the difficult times in the house.

To recall, Asim and Rashami had bonded in December last year and emerged as each other’s support system by the end of the popular reality show. Not only Asim supported the Dil Se Dil Tak star but was also seen taking a stand for her. Talking about the this new found friendship, Rashami told Times of India, "Asim and I started talking in December. Before that, we would fight a lot. He took his time to come around and maybe, that made our friendship stronger. We understood each other well and he did things for me without making a noise about it.”

Calling Asim a genuine person, the Uttar actress further emphasised, “We became closer because of the situations we faced inside the house. We don’t expect anything from each other. I am just thankful to him for standing by my side. Usne mere liye ghar ke andar bohot kuchh kiya hai, jhela hai aur bechaare ne maar bhi khaayi hai, par usne kabhi mujhe jataaya nahi. I am thankful to him for standing by my side.

Meanwhile, Asim is basking in the new found popularity post his stint on Bigg Boss 13. Not only he has been showered with endless love by his fan army, he was also mobbed during an event in Gujarat city as fans thronged to get a glimpse of him.

Credits :Times Of India

