Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai shares an adorable throwback pic with Asim Riaz as she misses him; Take a look

The Bigg Boss house gives you many things. It fills a contestant with too many memories to cherish for a lifetime. While some make rivals, others find love and best friends inside the house. And this is what exactly happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house, between and Asim Riaz. Initially, the two did not get off well, but by the end of the 'tedha' season, they were inseparable. Their friendship is one that sets an example of how true friendship is.

Within some days it would be a month of BB 13 of getting over but it looks like just like us even Rashami is still in the BB fever. Just some hours ago, the beautiful actress took to her social media handle to share an adorable throwback picture with her bestie Asim Riaz. In the picture, both are seen embracing each other as Rashami flashes her widest smile and it is surely too cute to handle. She captioned it as 'I miss you,' and took us all down the memory lane.

Take a look at Rashami's post here:

After the BB 13 finale, Rashami was seen hanging around with Asim, his brother Umar Riaz and ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The gang partied hard and their happy pictures went viral on the internet. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress has been in awe of Asim for being by her side in her thick and thin. She has also expressed her gratitude towards him now and then.

When Rashami was asked about Asim's music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, she said, 'I wish him a big big big success that he desires for himself.' Well, we love their chemistry and banter and just cannot get enough of them. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

