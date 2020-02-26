Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga reunites with ‘independent’ Arti Singh; Wants her to get married soon

As Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga reunites with Arti Singh, she was all praises for the latter for her game on the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss 13, which was one of the popular reality shows on Indian television, had its grand finale around ten days continues to rule the headlines for several reasons. Known for its in-house fights and controversies, the show now only put several friendships to rest but also witnessed several new bonds being developed in the house. And now, after the end of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants are seen having sweet reunions and cherishing their moments together on the show.

After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s much talked about reunion, former contestants Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh also met recently and enjoyed some girlie time together. Shefali even shared pictures of their reunion on social media and was all praises of the BB13 finalist. Calling her as ‘independent Arti Singh’ (that’s what Arti called herself during her stint on the show), Shefali lauded the television actress’ game inside the Bigg Boss house. “We had a lot of fights inside #bigboss house but later on connected so well that we loved each other’s company,” she added. This isn’t all. Shefali also expressed her desire to witness Arti getting married soon.

Take a look at pictures from Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh’s reunion:

Meet independent Arti Singh We had a lot of fights inside #bigboss house but later on connected so well that we loved each other’s company. No matter what , you played really well #bigboss13 Bas ab teri shadi ho jae jaldi #shefalibagga #artisingh #biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/TvbXhd9Mpz — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) February 26, 2020

To recall, Shefali and Arti were said to be arch rivals initially during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. In fact, the former news anchor was even criticized for passing on nasty comments over Arti’s life during a task during the initial weeks of the show. However, their equation improved post Shefali’s second innings inside the BB house.

